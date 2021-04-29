BDHS students honored with chamber event for building bike racks for downtown Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam High School welding students were honored Thursday for their design and work on bike racks in the downtown area available this summer.

Twelve bike racks will be installed with two different designs that were created by the students, Beaver Dam High School technology education teacher Joe Kutzler said.

“Teamwork, community and the willingness to make something happen for our students, this year, is probably the best thing we could have done for them,” Kutzler said. “The past year, we have been in a limbo of uncertainty. Students had to juggle home, school, quarantine times and then make sure they turned in everything we teachers expected from them. It’s tough, we all grew up a little faster this school year.”

From working on the welding process like Wesley Biel and Kalum Barajas helped out with to the design of the project like Dakota Hawley and Logan Sutton had hands in there were 12 students who worked on the project starting at the beginning of the year.

“Every student did a different part of the project,” Kutzler said.

Hawley came up with the two designs and used a 3D modeling online program to make the pieces. A third design was created but was too complicated for the program.

