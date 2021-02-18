Beaver Dam At Risk program working towards more opportunities for students

“We want to diversify the options and put them all in the mix,” Meyer said.

The program is already being used at the high school with freshmen and sophomore students. Meyer said the 10 to 15 juniors at Don Smith Learning Academy will have the option of completing their senior year at Don Smith or returning to the high school.

All the staff at Don Smith will continue to have positions at Don Smith or at the high school as the program develops. Meyer said they will look at each student’s needs to determine how they can best help the students to succeed.

Each student who is considered at risk of not finishing school works with staff to develop a success plan where they put together the goals to graduation, Meyer said. They are also assigned an advocate.

One option might be small group study halls for students where they can work on course work with support of a teacher who specializes with at students who are at risk. They may be able to enter the building at an alternative entrance if they feel uncomfortable entering through the main entrance. Meyer said an alternate start and end time than the general student body also may be used. Students may also be able to earn some credits through work.