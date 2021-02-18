Beaver Dam At Risk program working towards more opportunities for students

Beaver Dam Unified School District is looking at improving the district’s at risk program by adding more services at Beaver Dam High School and reaching out to students who would benefit from being off-sight as well.
The school board approved a plan to close Don Smith Learning Academy during its meeting earlier in the month. District director of teaching and learning Robert Meyer said the closure will not affect the students currently in the building.
“Great benefits will come of it as we evolve the program,” Meyer said. “One of the things that is clear is that we will be offering offsite programing. One perception of it is not everything will be offered at the high school but everything will flow from the high school to best match the student and staff needs.”
The program at the Don Smith Learning Academy was started in January 1995 by its namesake Don Smith. Smith died on May 19, 2009, after battling cancer. He was a school psychologist and later became director of pupil services. It was during his time as director of pupil services that he became involved in creating the charter school.
The school was called the Beaver Dam Alternative School in 2008 and named after Smith in 2010. Before the creation of the school, there wasn’t a separate school in Beaver Dam for students who were at risk.
However, focusing on student needs have drawn the program back to the high school.
“We want to diversify the options and put them all in the mix,” Meyer said.
The program is already being used at the high school with freshmen and sophomore students. Meyer said the 10 to 15 juniors at Don Smith Learning Academy will have the option of completing their senior year at Don Smith or returning to the high school.
All the staff at Don Smith will continue to have positions at Don Smith or at the high school as the program develops. Meyer said they will look at each student’s needs to determine how they can best help the students to succeed.
Each student who is considered at risk of not finishing school works with staff to develop a success plan where they put together the goals to graduation, Meyer said. They are also assigned an advocate.
One option might be small group study halls for students where they can work on course work with support of a teacher who specializes with at students who are at risk. They may be able to enter the building at an alternative entrance if they feel uncomfortable entering through the main entrance. Meyer said an alternate start and end time than the general student body also may be used. Students may also be able to earn some credits through work.
Meyer said the building Don Smith is currently in may be used in the future or the Educational Service Center. In addition, Moraine Park Technical College may be used or a local employer.
Most students would be able to earn the Beaver Dam High School diploma, but Meyer said there is also an option for them to earn a high school equivalency diploma or another alternative.
“The goal will be for them to end up with a high school diploma,” Meyer said.
There will be classrooms in the school, and there are some right now, that will work specifically with students who are at risk. Meyer said that the high school will also allow the students a greater access to courses and extra-curricular offerings and staff that can assist in both academic and social/emotional needs.
Students may need the services on short term or long term basis, but Meyer said it is important that they are responsive to the needs of the students.
Services for students who are mothers or will be mothers will be held at the high school.
There is also hope to extend the program throughout the entire student body in order to bring services to the youngest students in the district.
Anyone who has questions about their student’s plans for next year can contact an administrator or counselor at Beaver Dam High School.