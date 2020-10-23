Beaver Dam, Dodgeland students heading back to the classrooms

Dodgeland elementary students have been learning virtually since Oct. 12 with middle and high school students attending classes in person.

Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson said that there have been no changes in the safety practices for the school. The elementary school building has been deeply cleaned and is ready for the return of students Monday.

“We welcome the return of our elementary school students,” Thomson said. “The building has not been the same without their exuberant laughter on the playground and diligent learning in our classrooms.”

Waupun Area School District and St. Katharine Drexel School in Beaver Dam have already had a period of virtual instruction but returned to in person classes. Waupun students were virtual from Oct. 9 to 19.

“Waupun Area School District staff and students are delighted to be back to in-person learning,” Waupun Area School District Superintendent Steven Hill said. “We ask an enormous amount from teachers to maintain in-person and remote learning; however, we know that we provide the best education by hosting in-person instruction for all students. We know that our community is appreciative and understands that we may have to go virtual from time to time due to a lack of staff or COVID transmission. We are hopeful that our area legislators work to provide financial relief for the districts that have opened their doors to the learners in our communities.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

