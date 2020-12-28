Beaver Dam eighth grader chosen as vice president of Wisconsin Association of School Councils

MADISON – An eighth-grader at Beaver Dam Middle School has been chosen as the vice president of the Wisconsin Association of School Councils.

Carter Hughes is attending classes virtually this year and has expanded his interest in student government.

“We know that Carter will serve his position proudly and will be a great representative of Beaver Dam Middle School,” Beaver Dam Middle School Principal Christine Ziemann said.

Hughes is also the president of the Beaver Dam Middle School Student Council.

“I get plenty of ideas that I can share with WASC and vice-versa,” Hughes said.

The executive committee for the WASC is made up of the governing board, which half are students and WASC staff members. Hughes was elected to the executive committee in early December, he said.

“Being a part of the executive committee means being a leader for the WASC and creating meetings, events, and representing us at a national level,” Hughes said. “I was chosen at a Dec. 6 meet where we were having statewide elections for the executive committee.”

Hughes said he decided to run after becoming Region V (Madison area) president.