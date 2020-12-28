Beaver Dam eighth grader chosen as vice president of Wisconsin Association of School Councils

MADISON – An eighth-grader at Beaver Dam Middle School has been chosen as the vice president of the Wisconsin Association of School Councils.
Carter Hughes is attending classes virtually this year and has expanded his interest in student government.
“We know that Carter will serve his position proudly and will be a great representative of Beaver Dam Middle School,” Beaver Dam Middle School Principal Christine Ziemann said.
Hughes is also the president of the Beaver Dam Middle School Student Council.
“I get plenty of ideas that I can share with WASC and vice-versa,” Hughes said.
The executive committee for the WASC is made up of the governing board, which half are students and WASC staff members. Hughes was elected to the executive committee in early December, he said.
“Being a part of the executive committee means being a leader for the WASC and creating meetings, events, and representing us at a national level,” Hughes said. “I was chosen at a Dec. 6 meet where we were having statewide elections for the executive committee.”
Hughes said he decided to run after becoming Region V (Madison area) president.
“I had to fill out paperwork and submit it, then create a video,” Hughes said. “The process of making resumes, videos, and waiting for the election took about 20 days or so. After that, we had to sit through a relatively 3-hour-long meeting where at the end we were broken up into groups by region and given ballots to elect who we wanted for the positions.”
Hughes said he came in second and was named vice president.
“The President is amazing and I am so glad to be running alongside them,” Hughes said.
With his new role, Hughes said he will make meetings, schedule events and represent the WASC at a national level.
“Although I do not travel right now due to COVID-19, I will be traveling to Madison for every meeting when COVID-19 ends,” Hughes said.
Hughes, who was diagnosed as a Type One Diabetic, said his interest in leadership is something that has come naturally to him.
“I always have to be a leader for myself, and I took that skill and decided I can also be a leader for other people,” Hughes said. “When I heard about Student Council in 6th grade I immediately joined with no hesitation. It just continued on from there. This will be my third year in Student Council and I am hoping for many more years in high school. After that maybe running for a political position? I don’t know what the future holds, but I know it is bright.”