Beaver Dam elementary school staff work at forming connections

Staff at Prairie View Elementary School have been working together at sharing acts of kindness to help bridge issues that have preventing staff from connecting together during the pandemic.

The idea of the board came from school Principal Brandon Krause after he realized that social distancing may have caused fewer staff connections. Krause said he follows principal groups on social media and made some adjustments on some ideas he found had worked for fellow principals.

“Each month is something different,” Krause said. “The first month, staff shared a note with another staff member after drawing a name. They may have heard from a staff member that they normally do not hear from.”

November was the random acts of kindness month where staff did acts of kindness for each other. Krause said some on the acts were done anonymously.

December’s activity is a punch game where the staff will draw a number and punch out the matching cup on the board where a prize or gift will be revealed.

“The staff has really appreciate and loved these activities,” Krause said.