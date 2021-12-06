Beaver Dam elementary school staff work at forming connections

Staff at Prairie View Elementary School have been working together at sharing acts of kindness to help bridge issues that have preventing staff from connecting together during the pandemic.
The idea of the board came from school Principal Brandon Krause after he realized that social distancing may have caused fewer staff connections. Krause said he follows principal groups on social media and made some adjustments on some ideas he found had worked for fellow principals.
“Each month is something different,” Krause said. “The first month, staff shared a note with another staff member after drawing a name. They may have heard from a staff member that they normally do not hear from.”
November was the random acts of kindness month where staff did acts of kindness for each other. Krause said some on the acts were done anonymously.
December’s activity is a punch game where the staff will draw a number and punch out the matching cup on the board where a prize or gift will be revealed.
“The staff has really appreciate and loved these activities,” Krause said.
The activities assist in not only helping a connection form in the staff of 66 that serve the students in one of the largest grade schools in Beaver Dam, it also improves morale and helps staff to maintain a positive mindset, Krause said.
“One of the reasons I wanted to do this is with COVID the staff hasn’t been as connected as they were before,” Krause said.
Not only was there virtual learning at the start of the pandemic, but Krause said that staff meetings, gathering and lunches have been lost while the staff promotes social distancing in order to keep the virus at bay. The activities help bring a connection with staff members that are down the hall or even across the building.
The students have assisted as well. Students wrote a message of kindness on a leaf that is now displayed in the lunchroom of the school together on the unity tree. Krause said they also wrote notes of gratitude to the staff and the school’s student council read the notes over the loud speaker during the month of November.
“The staff is feeling appreciation from the students as well as each other,” Krause said.