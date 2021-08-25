Beaver Dam enters in consortium agreement that will allow option for virtual classes for elementary age

The Beaver Dam School Board unanimously approved entering into a consortium with other Wisconsin school districts that will allow an additional option if kindergarten through fifth grade students might need a virtual educational option.
Beaver Dam Unified School District director of teaching and learning Rob Meyer said the special meeting was called for the Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education on Wednesday because the agreement was not prepared by the time the board met this month, and he did not feel the board would want to wait until its next scheduled meeting on Sept. 20.
The board entered into the agreement with JEDI Virtual School.
“Last year, we provided our own virtual program as you are aware,” Meyer said. “As you are aware, we are in the middle of a pandemic.”
BDUSD does partner with Wisconsin Virtual School for 7th to 12th grades where students can apply to take virtual classes. Wisconsin Virtual School can support students in sixth grade as well.
“When we were investigating if we should need a virtual option for certain students, particularly students who cannot attend school for whatever reason that is: health concern, long term injury. We have been exploring elementary option,” Meyer said.
Beaver Dam does not have an option for families to participate in a virtual option at the elementary level, Meyer said.
“We have been exploring options if it was needed at the elementary,” Meyer said.
JEDI virtual school operates as a charter school but Beaver Dam will be entering into a consortium agreement with 24 other schools which are: Baraboo, Beloit Turner, Burlington, Cambridge, Columbus, Edgerton, Evansville, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Luxemburg-Casco, Marshall, Mauston, Milton, Monroe, Poynette, Reedsburg, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Trevor Wilmot, Waterford Graded, Waterford Union High School, Waterloo and Whitewater.
“Students remain ours,” Meyer said. “They are Beaver Dam Unified School District students. We maintain responsibility for the students.”
It is possible the district may use JEDI Virtual School K-12 in the future, Meyer said. The district is entering into a three year commitment with JEDI Virtual School, which will cost the district a $9,500 annual fee with an additional student per student.
“We don’t know the extent that we will be utilizing this,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Mark DiStefano said. “We do know there is a chance we need to be adjustable and flexible this year and it is one more tool.”
Meyer said the program can only be used by students who reside in the district and not open enrollment.