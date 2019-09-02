Beaver Dam gas station shows school spirit with new pumps

Those driving down North Spring Street in Beaver Dam may have seen a familiar form on pumps at Jerry’s Automotive. New spirit pumps were added that will bring money back to Beaver Dam schools when they are used.
Crystal Beich, manager of Jerry’s Automotive, said that she has seen more people coming in after the graphics went up late last week.
“We had one customer that came in this morning,” Beich said Friday. “She didn’t need gas, but she said that since we are giving back to the community that she was going to stop there.”
Jerry’s Automotive, 700 N. Spring St., has two pumps that are labeled as Beaver Dam Spirit Pumps. For every gallon purchased at those specific pumps, 2 cents will be donated to different school programs.
Beich said she met with the owners of Jerry's Automotive and the fuel supplier when they came up with the idea about how give back to the schools.
They contacted the Beaver Dam Unified School District to get the design for the Golden Beaver mascot and exact colors to use on the pump. Beich said they also learned that the district was going to feature a school each month. September was open on the calendar, so the decision was made to give this month's proceeds from the pumps to Beaver Dam Middle School — which is in the midst of a cleanup costing more than a half-million dollars after a suspected drunk driver slammed his car into the building last month, causing significant damage.
“With what happened to the middle school, it makes sense for the first donations to go to them,” Beich said.
The graphics for the pumps were made by Two River Signs of Portage.
Beich said it doesn’t matter if someone pays inside or outside. The amount of gas drawn from the designated pumps will be totaled at the end up the month to determine the amount to be given to the chosen school. Beaver Dam High School will receive the October pump proceeds.
