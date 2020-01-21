Beaver Dam High School acapella group to perform competition show Saturday

A concert at Beaver Dam High School Saturday will feature a new performance from the opening act.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Wisconsin Singers will take the stage for its 52nd season in "Hold On To Your Dreams," at Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., at 7:30 p.m.

Good Old Acapella, which was formally BDHS SWAZZ, will open the show.

“We are doing a three-song set this year,” Good Old Acapella choir director Mark Lefeber said. “Typically we have had five in the past, but the week after we will have the performance for the International Championship of High School Acapella.”

The Great Lakes Quarter Final will be held in South Milwaukee the following weekend with the students performing the same routine.

In the past, Lefeber said the routines have centered on a theme, but they are now trying to tell a story with their performance.

“I have noticed a lot of negativity and self-deprecation in high school age children,” Lefeber said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}