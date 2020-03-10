Beaver Dam High School ag students plunge into aquaponics

Four students at Beaver Dam High School have created an aquaponic machine to grow lettuce.
Seniors Parker Posthuma, Mason Ferron, Bryan Strelow and sophomore Xavier Gossfeld built the auquponic system purchased from Nelson and Pade in Montello in an agricultural classroom in the school.
Agriculture instructor Jonathon Ganske obtained a grant for the equipment which replaced a smaller homemade system at the school.
Aquaponics uses the waste produced by farmed fish and supplies nutrients for plants grown hydroponically, which in turn purify the water, Posthuma said.
“We were able learn more about the newer system and how it is assembled,” Gossfeld said.
You have free articles remaining.
Currently there are about 20 blue gills providing the nutrition for the lettuce to grow, but Gossfeld said they are raising tilapia to take their place since it is the preferred fish for the system.
There is a second aquaponic system in the greenhouse at the school. Strelow said they also have grown carrots, celery and started tomato plants.
Strehlow said he is currently looking at taking courses during college for aquaponics.
“It’s one of the highest growing areas in agriculture,” Strelow said.
The University of Wisconsin Stevens Point does not have a direct major in it, Strelow, but it does offers courses in it. The college offered its first aquaponics course in 2012 and now has an aquaponics certification program.
Strelow said he plans to major in a four-year degree as well.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.