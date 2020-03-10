Beaver Dam High School ag students plunge into aquaponics

Four students at Beaver Dam High School have created an aquaponic machine to grow lettuce.

Seniors Parker Posthuma, Mason Ferron, Bryan Strelow and sophomore Xavier Gossfeld built the auquponic system purchased from Nelson and Pade in Montello in an agricultural classroom in the school.

Agriculture instructor Jonathon Ganske obtained a grant for the equipment which replaced a smaller homemade system at the school.

Aquaponics uses the waste produced by farmed fish and supplies nutrients for plants grown hydroponically, which in turn purify the water, Posthuma said.

“We were able learn more about the newer system and how it is assembled,” Gossfeld said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Currently there are about 20 blue gills providing the nutrition for the lettuce to grow, but Gossfeld said they are raising tilapia to take their place since it is the preferred fish for the system.

There is a second aquaponic system in the greenhouse at the school. Strelow said they also have grown carrots, celery and started tomato plants.

Strehlow said he is currently looking at taking courses during college for aquaponics.