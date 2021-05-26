Beaver Dam High School art students honor teachers with artistic work

The school year was hard for many students and educators with students learning both virtually and in person. At Beaver Dam High School, educators had an opportunity to see how the students saw them this year through a school art department project.

Students in advanced ceramics, advanced painting, advanced drawing, CAPP-art 101, and intro to digital photography classes created the artwork after interviewing the staff members, said Kelli Dercks, the schools arts and design department chair.

“Each student interviewed a staff member and then created art based on what they learned,” Dercks said. “The works of art are accompanied by a brief write up about the staff member.”

Dercks said the students were given a list of questions, but they could ask their own questions as well.

“The main purpose was to communicate with the staff and the students to learn more about their lives,” Dercks said.

Drawing and painting instructor Sarah Krueger and ceramics instructor Alex Olson came up with the idea for the project based off of a project that Olson did in college.

Krueger said the students asked the instructors what they were like in high school and how they transitioned into who they are now and what makes them happy.