Beaver Dam High School art students honor teachers with artistic work

The school year was hard for many students and educators with students learning both virtually and in person. At Beaver Dam High School, educators had an opportunity to see how the students saw them this year through a school art department project.
Students in advanced ceramics, advanced painting, advanced drawing, CAPP-art 101, and intro to digital photography classes created the artwork after interviewing the staff members, said Kelli Dercks, the schools arts and design department chair.
“Each student interviewed a staff member and then created art based on what they learned,” Dercks said. “The works of art are accompanied by a brief write up about the staff member.”
Dercks said the students were given a list of questions, but they could ask their own questions as well.
“The main purpose was to communicate with the staff and the students to learn more about their lives,” Dercks said.
Drawing and painting instructor Sarah Krueger and ceramics instructor Alex Olson came up with the idea for the project based off of a project that Olson did in college.
Krueger said the students asked the instructors what they were like in high school and how they transitioned into who they are now and what makes them happy.
Teachers volunteered for the project but others were sought out by the students. Dercks said that up to 60 teachers were used, with some people being represented twice for 100 pieces on display in the library.
The students worked on the project for about a month.
Beaver Dam High School senior Danielle Storhoff said she chose teacher Abby Schmidt for her project because she was probably her favorite teacher.
“I did a photo and took a quote from something she said during the interview and put it on the top of the photo,” Storhoff said.
Schmidt said she has been working with Storhoff for four years and was thankful to get the photo from her.
“I’m going to miss her so much next year,” Schmidt said.
Beaver Dam High School teacher Beth Rueter said that the photo of her, showing her work with her mask on, was a reflection on how the 2020-21 school year was like for her.
Andy Loizzo said that the student who did a painting of him was a virtual student in his class, and he was impressed on how well she got to know him in order to complete the project.
“A lot of time there isn’t a lot of back and forth with virtual students,” Loizzo said. “For her to create this is really something.”
All the teachers will get the artwork that was created for them before the last day of school on Friday.