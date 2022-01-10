Beaver Dam High School goes into administrative hold

The Beaver Dam High School went into an administrative hold on Monday to prevent staff and students from being involved in fights that were occurring in the hallways.

According to a message parents received from the school an administrative hold is where classrooms keep students in the room until instructed to release. A statement sent to families said:

"These types of holds are done when an emergency or situation arises where we do not want to have hallway traffic.

There were two incidents on Monday involving student fighting in the hallway, as to keep other students and staff from being involved we went into an administrative hold. At that time we called Beaver Dam Police Department to come and provide support to the staff who were navigating and controlling this incident. As soon as the incidents were under control, the holds were lifted allow for the day to continue."

School administration is completing a full investigation of the incidents.