Beaver Dam High School graduates four as valedictorians

Four Beaver Dam High School seniors were able to graduate as valedictorians on Sunday after receiving perfect 4.0 grade point averages over the four years as students at the school.

The class valedictorians are Abby Kiesow, Morgan Nelson, Sydney Wolfgram and Elise Zahs. Nathan Stafford is the class salutatorian.

Kiesow will be attending the University of South Caroline to study exercise science before going into physical therapy.

Kiesow said that she put a lot of effort into school.

“I worked hard in school and asked questions if I needed help,” Kiesow said.

Nelson will be attending U.W. – Eau Claire to play tennis and major in computer science.

“I set goal to keep a 4.0 since freshman year,” Nelson said, who also delivered one of the speeches on Sunday.

Wolfgram will be attending U.W. Oshkosh to study nursing and offered advice to future students.

“Get involved, and you will meet a lot of new people and not just the people in the groups you are involved in,” Wolfgram said.