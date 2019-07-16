Students in the Beaver Dam schools will see some new faces this fall including a new principal at Beaver Dam High School.
The Beaver Dam Unified School Board approved several new hires on Monday night including Russ Tronsen as the principal of Beaver Dam High School and Brandon Krause as the principal of Prairie View Elementary School.
Tronsen is coming from Lake Geneva’s Badger High School where he has served as the principal for the last three years. He taught at the school for 10 years prior to that.
Tronsen is replacing Crystal Bates, who is taking the principal position at Lincoln Elementary School.
Brandon Krause will be the new principal of Prairie View Elementary School. Krause comes from the Sheboygan School District. He was an elementary teacher, instructional coach, lead teacher and interventionist prior to coming to Beaver Dam.
Krause is replacing Jesse Peters. Peters is the district assessment and technology officer.
Ashley Jansma is also new at Prairie View Elementary School. She is the associate principal. She began her career as an early childhood teacher at Prairie View and has also taught first grade at Lincoln.
