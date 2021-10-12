 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam High School holds concert and art show
Beaver Dam High School holds concert and art show

Beaver Dam High School presented its fall concert and art show Monday night before a live audience.

A large amount of applause occurred as Melissa Gehring, activity/athletic director, welcomed the audience to the first concert held in the school’s auditorium since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In-person attendees were required to wear masks. A livestream of the concert was available to view at home on YouTube.

The concert featured selections from around the world by the Wind Ensemble, Orchestra, Varsity Choir, Treble Choir and Bel Canto. The instrumental portion was conducted by Russell Diggins, Kyle Henrickson and student teacher Jennifer Pflum. Mark Lefeber conducted the choirs, which sang in a variety of languages. Lisa Weisensel served as accompanist.

More than 20 students of Alexandra Olson’s Ceramics-Trends class displayed artwork in the school’s lobby. The class created relief sculptures using clay and watercolor based on a variety of landmarks that are important to different countries and cultures.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

