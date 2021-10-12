Beaver Dam High School holds concert and art show

Beaver Dam High School presented its fall concert and art show Monday night before a live audience.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A large amount of applause occurred as Melissa Gehring, activity/athletic director, welcomed the audience to the first concert held in the school’s auditorium since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In-person attendees were required to wear masks. A livestream of the concert was available to view at home on YouTube.

The concert featured selections from around the world by the Wind Ensemble, Orchestra, Varsity Choir, Treble Choir and Bel Canto. The instrumental portion was conducted by Russell Diggins, Kyle Henrickson and student teacher Jennifer Pflum. Mark Lefeber conducted the choirs, which sang in a variety of languages. Lisa Weisensel served as accompanist.

More than 20 students of Alexandra Olson’s Ceramics-Trends class displayed artwork in the school’s lobby. The class created relief sculptures using clay and watercolor based on a variety of landmarks that are important to different countries and cultures.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.