Beaver Dam High School Key Club holding summer fundraiser

Beaver Dam High School’s Key Club Walk for Water event will be held June 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Beaver Dam High School Athletic Field.
It will feature the walk, a food stand, information table, and will feature the walk, music, grilling out, a corn hole tournament and 50/50 raffle.
“A 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Thirst Project,” Key Club member Raeanne Gayan said.
The Thirst Project began in 2008 with a group of college students from southern California who became aware of people around the globe having problems with access to adequate drinking water. The group became bigger and has a mission of building a socially conscious generation of young people to end the global water crisis. The Beaver Dam High School Key Club began its involvement in 2017.
Gayan said the Walk for Water event is open to the public and will include other area school district Key Clubs.
“We do hope people from the community will walk with us,” Key Club member Aubrianna DiStefano said.
The pledge form can be found at: Walk for Water Pledge Sheet at https://tinyurl.com/WFWBD2021. The group will post updates on Facebook at BDHSWALK4WATER. Those wanting to donate to the event can send checks directly to the Beaver Dam High School Key Club, Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
The group was also recently recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA and InnerView in the fourth annual National Community Service Awards. The merit awardees and members of the Key Club are Easton Abel, Samantha Davis, Aubrianna DiStefano, Raeanne Gayan, Elise Mangan and Alaynah Smith who completed over 415 hours of volunteer work including blood drives, highway cleanup and letters to people who were quarantined.