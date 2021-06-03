Beaver Dam High School Key Club holding summer fundraiser

Beaver Dam High School’s Key Club Walk for Water event will be held June 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Beaver Dam High School Athletic Field.

It will feature the walk, a food stand, information table, and will feature the walk, music, grilling out, a corn hole tournament and 50/50 raffle.

“A 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Thirst Project,” Key Club member Raeanne Gayan said.

The Thirst Project began in 2008 with a group of college students from southern California who became aware of people around the globe having problems with access to adequate drinking water. The group became bigger and has a mission of building a socially conscious generation of young people to end the global water crisis. The Beaver Dam High School Key Club began its involvement in 2017.

Gayan said the Walk for Water event is open to the public and will include other area school district Key Clubs.

“We do hope people from the community will walk with us,” Key Club member Aubrianna DiStefano said.