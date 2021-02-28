Beaver Dam High School metals students creating bike racks for street project

Students at Beaver Dam High School started a project to add bike racks on the downtown portion of Spring Street being redone this summer.
Beaver Dam High School technology education teacher Joe Kutzler said Breuer Metal Craftsman and Metalcraft of Mayville also helped with project. Breuer Metal provided the piping that will be used and Metalcraft will provide the final touches so the bike racks do not rust.
“Right now, they are determining the process they want to use on the bike racks,” Kutzler said Friday.
Kutzler said they will begin constructing the process on how the bike racks will be put together this week. The students are in the applied manufacturing course at the school.
“We’re really happy to help out with the bike racks and give back to the community,” student Ellie Ramirez said.
“We were looking for projects to do that would benefit the community as a whole,” Kutzler said.
Mayor Becky Glewen contacted the school about the bike racks last year, but due to COVID-19 and the schools going virtual, the project was put on hold until now, Kutcher said.
“I am so pleased to continue to see great partnerships forming in our community in order to make good things happen," Glewen said. "I am very thankful to Joe Kutzler for organizing this project and to his students for their creativity, initiative and enthusiasm in improving our city. I’d especially like to thank Breuer Metal and Metalcraft of Mayville for supporting this very worthwhile project and for their commitment to assisting our valued students and the city of Beaver Dam.”
Glewen said one big thing people look at for communities is where they can go outside and be active.
“It’s very important that our community looks for ways to be more pedestrian and bike friendly in order to appeal to people that want these opportunities that might already live in Beaver Dam and for those that may be considering making Beaver Dam their home,” Glewen said. “I thought this was a natural fit for our FAB Lab students and businesses.”
The reconstruction of South Spring Street from East Mill Street to Park Avenue will address the aging infrastructure below the pavement.
The concept plan for the project calls for a pedestrian focus in an area with growing business presence, including wider sidewalks and areas for outdoor seating, raised crosswalks to slow traffic and spots for landscaping features. The concept for the street would reduce the focus on vehicle traffic, including trucks. It would keep the same number of parking spaces currently available.
There will be ten bike racks that will be three feet high and three feet tall and be able to handle two bikes.
“They will be strategically placed around businesses,” Kutzler said.