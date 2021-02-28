Beaver Dam High School metals students creating bike racks for street project

Students at Beaver Dam High School started a project to add bike racks on the downtown portion of Spring Street being redone this summer.

Beaver Dam High School technology education teacher Joe Kutzler said Breuer Metal Craftsman and Metalcraft of Mayville also helped with project. Breuer Metal provided the piping that will be used and Metalcraft will provide the final touches so the bike racks do not rust.

“Right now, they are determining the process they want to use on the bike racks,” Kutzler said Friday.

Kutzler said they will begin constructing the process on how the bike racks will be put together this week. The students are in the applied manufacturing course at the school.

“We’re really happy to help out with the bike racks and give back to the community,” student Ellie Ramirez said.

“We were looking for projects to do that would benefit the community as a whole,” Kutzler said.

Mayor Becky Glewen contacted the school about the bike racks last year, but due to COVID-19 and the schools going virtual, the project was put on hold until now, Kutcher said.