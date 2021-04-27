Beaver Dam High School plant sale cancelled

Beaver Dam High School agriculture department has canceled the plant sale that was slated to be held at the school beginning this Saturday.

“The plant sale is being canceled because the supply we have in the greenhouse is limited this year and students in the greenhouse class will be taking plants home to friends and family instead,” Beaver Dam High School agriculture instructor Jonathon Ganske said.

The greenhouse class worked to learn the process of planting the seeds up to promoting the sale, but Ganske said the decision to cancel the sale was last minute.