Beaver Dam High School plant sale cancelled
Beaver Dam High School plant sale cancelled

BDHS agriculture plant sale is canceled

The agriculture sale at Beaver Dam High School has been canceled, according to Jonathon Ganske, Beaver Dam High School agriculture instructor. The sale had previously be announced to begin this Saturday. The greenhouse class did work on producing the plants. Beaver Dam High School student Tracy Saylor waters some flowers in the greenhouse on Friday.

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam High School agriculture department has canceled the plant sale that was slated to be held at the school beginning this Saturday.

“The plant sale is being canceled because the supply we have in the greenhouse is limited this year and students in the greenhouse class will be taking plants home to friends and family instead,” Beaver Dam High School agriculture instructor Jonathon Ganske said.

The greenhouse class worked to learn the process of planting the seeds up to promoting the sale, but Ganske said the decision to cancel the sale was last minute.

