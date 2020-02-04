You are the owner of this article.
Beaver Dam High School’s annual spaghetti fundraiser is this Thursday
Beaver Dam High School’s annual spaghetti fundraiser is this Thursday

Beaver Dam High School fundraiser "Pasta With a Purpose" is Thursday

Beaver Dam High School's Pasta With a Purpose fundraising dinner is Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the school. School organizations work together in order to raise money for the United Way of Dodge County. From left are Beaver Dam High School students Kailey Walters, Amy Cournoyer, Josephine Nussbaum, Bri DiStefano, Kylie Hupf, Ella Mack and Lexi Bird.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

Students at Beaver Dam High School have been working together to organize the annual “Pasta for a Purpose” fundraiser at the school which will be held Thursday.

This year six organizations have banded together in order to pan the spaghetti dinner and bucket fundraiser that will be held in the commons area of Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Beaver Dam High School boys’ varsity basketball team will be taking on Waunakee directly after the fundraiser.

Kylie Hupf, from beaver Dam High School’s FFA and Student Council organizations, has been organizing the event.

“It’s the third year we have done this with 100 percent of the money raised benefiting the United Way of Dodge County,” Hupf said.

“The fundraiser helps people in need especially kids and family who can’t afford food or to keep a roof over their heads,” fellow organizer Josephine Nussbaum said.

Each organization involved provided the items for the bucket raffle, Hupf said. People will be able to buy tickets in order to win the buckets.

Last year, Hupf said that $3,500 was raised for the United Way from the fundraiser.

The dinner itself is $5 and there is a gluten-free option.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

If you go

Who: Student organizations at Beaver Dam High School

What: A spaghetti dinner fundraiser 

When: Thursday from 5 to 7

Where: Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St.

Why: A dinner that supports the United Way of Dodge County

