Beaver Dam High School’s annual spaghetti fundraiser is this Thursday

Students at Beaver Dam High School have been working together to organize the annual “Pasta for a Purpose” fundraiser at the school which will be held Thursday.

This year six organizations have banded together in order to pan the spaghetti dinner and bucket fundraiser that will be held in the commons area of Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Beaver Dam High School boys’ varsity basketball team will be taking on Waunakee directly after the fundraiser.

Kylie Hupf, from beaver Dam High School’s FFA and Student Council organizations, has been organizing the event.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s the third year we have done this with 100 percent of the money raised benefiting the United Way of Dodge County,” Hupf said.

“The fundraiser helps people in need especially kids and family who can’t afford food or to keep a roof over their heads,” fellow organizer Josephine Nussbaum said.

Each organization involved provided the items for the bucket raffle, Hupf said. People will be able to buy tickets in order to win the buckets.

Last year, Hupf said that $3,500 was raised for the United Way from the fundraiser.

The dinner itself is $5 and there is a gluten-free option.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.