The voices still are the sweetest in Beaver Dam, but the Beaver Dam High School choir department has changed the name of its a cappella group.
“The elite mixed a cappella group SWAZZ will be taking on a new, but familiar name: Good Old Acapella,” director Mark Lefeber said.
For several years, the group has closed its spring concerts with “Good Old Acapella.” The song was first performed by The Persuasions.
This isn’t the first time that the group has undergone a name change, Lefeber said.
“In digging through old yearbooks dating back to 1927, the group appeared to have begun by simply being called Glee Club,” Lefeber said. “Other names pop up throughout the years such as Madrigals, Choristers, and Swing Choir. Toward the end of director Tom Radke’s career, who taught choir at BDHS from 1954-1992, the elite extracurricular group was a full-time swing choir called The New Media Singers.”
Former BDHS choir director Marcia Paul named the group SWAZZ after she took over the director position in 1992, which it has been called ever since.
“The group evolved to perform more music a cappella, but continued performing one set of swing choir music per year, the January performance when SWAZZ opened for The Wisconsin Singers, Lefeber said. “The group is now working full time on a cappella music, and the full show choir choreography is more in line with what most a cappella groups are doing in competition, such as the upcoming International Championship of High School A Cappella, at which the group hopes to perform.”
Good Old Acapella will integrate things from the past generations into the new sound, member Linnea Lerwick said.
“Though the name of the ensemble is changing, virtually nothing else is,” Lefeber said. “The group will continue to perform frequently around the community during the winter months, including singing ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ every year.”
“We also hope the alumni does not feel excluded,” member Annie Friedl said.
“If any alumni of SWAZZ, The New Media Singers, or any of the previous iterations of the group are interested, we’d love to have all available alumni join us on stage in the spring of 2020 for our concert, and join us on stage for our signature song ‘Good Old Acapella,’” Lefeber said.
The group will open Jan. 25 for the Wisconsin Singers at the high school.
“We feel the name matches more what we do now,” Lefeber said. “We aren’t as focused on swing and jazz any more. The name change also nods to and respects the history of our group.”
He also joked that he looks forward to people always being able to pronounce the name on sight.
“I consulted with some of my colleagues after the decision was made and one pointed out how no one will have any questions who or what we are...we’re Good Old Acapella.”
As always the group is still available to perform at events and gatherings this winter. Anyone interested can contact, Lefeber at the high school.
Good Old Acapella’s under the new name for the first time on Sunday at the Beaver Dam High School during the Trivia Cabaret, which begins at 1 p.m. Teams can register to play trivia at bit.ly/TriviaCabaret2019. Otherwise, people can come watch the concert for $5.
