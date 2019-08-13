Beaver Dam High School students will be greeted by a new principal when school starts Sept. 3.
There is already something he knows the students might want to bring up with him when he walks through the halls.
“I am a Chicago Bears fan,” said Russ Tronsen, who grew up in Illinois and most recently was principal at Badger High School in Lake Geneva. He loves watching football and said he won’t mind wearing Beaver Dam’s green and gold this fall.
Tronsen said he also loves talking about cooking, restaurants and traveling.
Tronsen is taking over the position that Crystal Bates has held for the last few years. Bates is still with the Beaver Dam Unified School District and is now principal at Lincoln Elementary School.
Tronsen said his focus is both on the success of the students and community involvement.
“I like to be visible and interact with the students,” Tronsen said. “I like to promote involvement as much as possible, and I value the opinion of the students and what they believe Beaver Dam High School should be.”
In addition, Tronsen said he feels it is important to communicate the importance of success, but also stress that it is measured in many different ways.
Tronsen said he wants to become active in the community.
“I also want to look at ways to bring the community into the school because that is the strength of our school system,” Tronsen said.
Tronsen was principal at Lake Geneva Badger for three years. He began his career as a culinary arts teacher.
After deciding to take on more of a leadership role, Tronsen entered the educational leadership program at Concordia University in Mequon.
He took over an interim associate principal position at Badger High School, which allowed him to demonstrate his leadership skills, leading to his promotion to principal.
Tronsen said he became interested in the position at Beaver Dam High School because his significant other is from around Beaver Dam, and they were looking to move to the area.
In addition, students at Prairie View will have a new principal as well. Brandon Krause took over the position from Jesse Peters. Krause is coming from the Sheboygan School District.
