Beaver Dam High School’s fall musical will be performed in the school’s auditorium later this week with the students performing “Mamma Mia.”
“We’ve enjoyed working on this show,” the show’s director Mark Lefeber said. “After some training this summer, I was more equipped to work with the students on developing stronger characters. They’ve enjoyed creating backstories, finding parallels between characters, in addition to singing, dancing, and acting.”
“Mamma Mia” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of a bride-to-be who invites three men who she believes might be her father in order to find the one who will walk her down the aisle.
“The show is high energy, funny, and sentimental,” Lefeber said. “It’s a great show to see with your friends and family.”
Beaver Dam High School’s Fall musical production of “Mamma Mia” will be shown at the school Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee show on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors/students and available at Rechek’s Food Pride.
