Beaver Dam High School will have a graduation ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One thing that Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano is certain about is the class of 2020 will have a graduation.

The green cap and gowns will be worn with the seniors crossing the stage and singing the words to Beaver Dam’s alma mater. A graduation ceremony is currently schedule for May 31, but DiStefano said it may be moved out to a safer date if needed to help prevent people from contracting COVID-19.

"The exact nature and date of that ceremony may be subject to change depending on the status of the pandemic and direction we receive from the governor, as well as other key officials," DiStefano said in an email. "At this time, we have not established a back-up date because we believe more context will become available by the end of (this) week that will better guide that planning for us and our families should an alternative date be needed."

DiStefano said during the Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education meeting on Monday, which was shown via YouTube, that the earliest date possible for re-entry in the schools is May 11. However he said that date could be erased at any time and it is still possible that the students will not return to their seats this year. The district’s summer school may be affected as well.