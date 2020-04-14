Beaver Dam High School will have a graduation ceremony

One thing that Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano is certain about is the class of 2020 will have a graduation.
The green cap and gowns will be worn with the seniors crossing the stage and singing the words to Beaver Dam’s alma mater. A graduation ceremony is currently schedule for May 31, but DiStefano said it may be moved out to a safer date if needed to help prevent people from contracting COVID-19.
"The exact nature and date of that ceremony may be subject to change depending on the status of the pandemic and direction we receive from the governor, as well as other key officials," DiStefano said in an email. "At this time, we have not established a back-up date because we believe more context will become available by the end of (this) week that will better guide that planning for us and our families should an alternative date be needed."
DiStefano said during the Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education meeting on Monday, which was shown via YouTube, that the earliest date possible for re-entry in the schools is May 11. However he said that date could be erased at any time and it is still possible that the students will not return to their seats this year. The district’s summer school may be affected as well.
“If we can return to school safety, we will but we might not be able to do that at all,” DiStefano said.
Other events like eighth grade graduation may not take place, DiStefano said. Celebrating South Beaver Dam, which will be closed at the end of the school year, may be postponed as well.
The students are in week three of digital distance learning, director of district language and learning Sandra David said.
The board of education unanimously approved adding one digital distance learning day each semester for the students and parents in order to have families and the district more prepared for distance learning in the future.
The board also agreed to pay Johnson Bus 60 percent of the normal cost for the month of April. Johnson Bus will assist with delivering meals to students while the schools are closed.
DiStefano said that the district has passed out around 1,000 meals each day it has provided meals.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
