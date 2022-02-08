Beaver Dam implements new elementary reading program

Beaver Dam Elementary School students are learning to read in a new way after the district implemented "Into Reading" this school year.

Rob Meyer, director of teaching and learning for the Beaver Dam Unified School District, said the district started two years ago evaluating reading programs for the students by going to different vendors, learning from other district and doing additional research. A team of teachers assessed the programs and selected Into Reading. The program was piloted last year in a few classrooms before being brought to all the elementary grades this year.

“The foundational skills component of Into Reading has been amazing,” District curriculum and instruction coach Ryan Ewing said. “I’ve witnessed some wonderful conversations and growth I haven’t seen in other programs I’ve taught.”

Into Reading is a curriculum by edreports.org, Meyer said. Students receive reading instruction in phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.

“Into Reading is a comprehensive literacy program that provides our students with all facets of literacy instruction including foundation skills, language and vocabulary, reading workshops and writing workshops,” district curriculum and instructional coach Celina Alvin said. “It gives our students many opportunities for authentic reading and writing and allows for practice and transfer of skills.

"Into Reading also includes explicit phonics instruction. It is aligned to ELA Common Core Standards but also dives into social studies and science standards through its use of non-fiction texts."

Themes related to social studies and science help in the learning process quite a bit, Meyer said. It allows the students to gain a background knowledge on the subjects they are reading about.

“We have seen increased engagement with the students,” Meyer said.

Mid-year data will be available soon, Meyer said but the early data already showed some improvements in the reading instruction.

The general components of the program are: writing workshop, reading workshop including small group instruction, foundational skills: phonics, word works and spelling, and knowledge, language and vocabulary instruction.

There are online and print components of the program. Meyer said there is general instruction period as well as "the small group instruction tailored to the student needs."

Students also benefit from working on reading skills at home, Meyer said, who suggested that families dedicate a time of day to read each day.

“In the lower grades, parents can read to their students,” Meyer said. “When they reach kindergarten or first grade, the families could do shared reading where the parent reads part and the student reads part as well. By fourth or fifth grade, allotting about 20 minutes for students to read while modeling reading themselves is helpful.”

Parents can also ask questions about what the student is reading to help with understanding of the text, Meyer said.

“Outside reading provides kids to get a chance to read texts of their choice, but also offers instruction that could help the student to read on grade level or higher,” Meyer said.

