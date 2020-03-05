You are the owner of this article.
Beaver Dam Middle School Megaminds to compete in Myrtle Beach
Beaver Dam Middle School robotic students to compete

The Beaver Dam Unified School District shared that the team will compete at the First LEGO League Carolinas Open Invitational Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from May 6 to May 9. Front row, from left, are eighth grader Evan Stearns, sixth grader Owen Ferree, sixth grader Ethan Pasewald, and seventh grader Ben Brown. In back are, sixth grader Owen Hemling, eighth grader Megan Sutton, eighth grader Emmett Lerwick, eighth grader Archer Davis and seventh grader Owen Nill.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

It is not a trip to Japan, but the Beaver Dam Middle School robotics team will compete out of state this May.

Megaminds, the robotics team, had won a chance to compete in Japan, but it was cancelled due to concerns over COVID-19.

The group of nine middle school students earned the opportunity to attend the First Lego League Open International Japan 2020 competition after a good finish at the state competition in Waukesha in February.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District announced Thursday that the team will compete at the First LEGO League Carolinas Open Invitational Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from May 6 to 9.

The students on the team are: eighth grader Evan Stearns, sixth grader Owen Ferree, sixth grader Ethan Pasewald, seventh grader Ben Brown, sixth grader Owen Hemling, eighth grader Megan Sutton, eighth grader Emmett Lerwick, eighth grader Archer Davis and seventh grader Owen Nill.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

