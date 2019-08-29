Beaver Dam Middle School is expected to be ready for students on Tuesday after a suspected drunk driver's crash into the building last week that has resulted in bills totaling more than a half-million dollars for cleanup and repair, more than five times initial estimates.
Teachers returned to work Thursday as work continued to fix the damage done in the Aug. 21 incident.
“We are fortunate to have great staff and wonderful families in Beaver Dam,” district Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “Despite the inconveniences and unsettledness, everyone is coming together and we are starting school on time in a clean and safer building.”
The final cost of the repairs will not be known until December, DiStefano said. An earlier damage estimate was $100,000.
Roy Cortez, a 22-year-old Beaver Dam man, could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of felony charges of fleeing or eluding an officer causing damage to property. Cortez is currently being held at the Dodge County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, Cortez did not stop when Beaver Dam police attempted to pull him over and drove 50-60 mph around the streets of Beaver Dam before he crashed into the school. At the time of the crash, police estimated he was traveling 80-90 mph.
Although the building is ready for students, Distefano said it took more than 80 professionals working over two shifts a day to complete the work in the school needed for the students to return.
The middle school has been cleaned and remediated, including ceiling tiles, air ducts, lockers, floors and walls, DiStefano said. Each room at the middle school has been tested by a certified third-party environmental hygienist and deemed safe for occupancy.
There will be additional costs, DiStefano said, as work near the crash site will go on through most of the remainder of the calendar year. The large gymnasium, locker rooms and library will not be open when the school year begins.
“We anticipate the library to open shortly after the start of the school year,” DiStefano said. “The practical timeline for the gym is early December.”
The contractors and insurance company have been amazing, DiStefano said.
The physical education staff has already been working at creative ideas to offer classes in the school’s smaller gym, which also serves as the lunch room. DiStefano said after-school activities may be in the middle school or could possibly be moved to the Beaver Dam High School field house.
There will be extra effort Tuesday to help the students are comfortable in the school, including going over the students’ schedules and paying special emphasis on the sixth-graders taking classes in the building for the first time.
“The transition for sixth-grade is a big deal, and I can appreciate the anxiety parents and kids have about it,” DiStefano said.
More district news
There will be a focus at South Beaver Dam Elementary, which will close at the end of the academic year, on celebrating the school’s history. There will also be a concerted effort at South Beaver Dam and Jefferson Elementary, which will absorb the closing school's students, in regards to bringing the two schools together.
DiStefano said that the schools' administration and other strategic partners will be working together identify the needs for Jefferson this fall in order to add the additional students from South Beaver Dam.
At this point, DiStefano said there are 3,500 students districtwide who will take their seats Tuesday.
"I want every student to know that we are looking forward to the start of school,” DiStefano said. “Our students are our purpose. We are here for them and believe in who they are. Be you, work hard, treat people well and you will be successful."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)