Beaver Dam Middle School robotics students look forward to next year
Beaver Dam Middle School’s robotics team is hosting a virtual STEM event for Beaver Dam fourth to seventh grade students who are interested in the program on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Robotics team member Owen Ferree. He is shown programming the robot that will be used during the STEM night.

 FRANK FERREE, Contributed

Beaver Dam Middle School’s robotics team is hosting a virtual STEM event at 5 p.m. Tuesday for fourth through seventh grade students interested in the program.

This year’s team has four members: Ethan Pasewald, Cole Hemling, Owen Hemling and Owen Ferree. While the team is small, they are working hard with achieving the yearly goals, which includes a fitness app.

Melissa Hemling, who teaches science at Beaver Dam High School, and Frank Ferree are team coaches.

“We took the returning students who wanted to stay on the team and added Cole as our new member,” Ferree said.

Melissa Hemling said the free virtual event will be an hour long and is called Quarantine Run. The students participating in the Zoom meeting will be split in two break-out groups where they will learn how to code an EV3 robot and get the opportunity it move through the Quarantine Run maze.

“We will share the screen, and they will have to drag in the pieces to code it,” Owen Hemling said.

It will be a great opportunity for students who are interested in joining the Lego League and want to learn more about it, Owen Hemling said.

“You get to walk through a basic example of what we do on a weekly basis,” Owen Hemling said.

Pasewald said the group is a great way to learn new things and work on problem solving skills.

Students wanting to attend can register for free at this link: bit.ly/QUARANTINERUN. Those signing up should do so by Monday.

