Beaver Dam Middle School robotics students look forward to next year

Beaver Dam Middle School’s robotics team is hosting a virtual STEM event at 5 p.m. Tuesday for fourth through seventh grade students interested in the program.

This year’s team has four members: Ethan Pasewald, Cole Hemling, Owen Hemling and Owen Ferree. While the team is small, they are working hard with achieving the yearly goals, which includes a fitness app.

Melissa Hemling, who teaches science at Beaver Dam High School, and Frank Ferree are team coaches.

“We took the returning students who wanted to stay on the team and added Cole as our new member,” Ferree said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa Hemling said the free virtual event will be an hour long and is called Quarantine Run. The students participating in the Zoom meeting will be split in two break-out groups where they will learn how to code an EV3 robot and get the opportunity it move through the Quarantine Run maze.

“We will share the screen, and they will have to drag in the pieces to code it,” Owen Hemling said.

It will be a great opportunity for students who are interested in joining the Lego League and want to learn more about it, Owen Hemling said.