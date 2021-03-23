Beaver Dam Middle School robotic's team advances to state competition

Beaver Dam Middle School’s FIRST LEGO League Robotics team advanced to the state competition Sunday.

The four students competed in the FTC Team Hazmat’s FLL Remote 2 Qualifier, a virtual regional competition.

This year’s team consists of Ethan Pasewald, Cole Hemling, Owen Hemling and Owen Ferree.

Melissa Hemling, who teaches science at Beaver Dam High School, and Frank Ferree are team coaches.

“We presented our fitness cellphone app project and discussed our Robot strategy and coding with the judges via Zoom,” Melissa Hemling said.

“We recorded three Robot Competition Runs (where the robot moves through a maze and completes tasks for points) from our garage and sent them in to be scored.”

There were 25 teams that competed in the competition and 75 teams in total in three regional competitions in March. The top 24 teams from all three regional events will move on to state.

The state championship will be held virtually on April 17.