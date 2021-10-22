Beaver Dam Middle School robotics team shares lessons with younger students

The Beaver Dam Middle School library was filled with families Thursday night as curious students learned about the robotics team at the school.

Beaver Dam Middle School FIRST LEGO League Robotics Team coach Melissa Hemling, who also teaches science at Beaver Dam High School, said the presentation was open to any student who could enter the LEGO team next year.

“We invited students in fifth to seventh grade,” Hemling said.

It was the third annual STEM Night presentation by the team.

The team was kept small last year due to COVID-19 precautions and met either virtually or in a garage, but Hemling said this year the team has the full 10 members and even an alternate.

Ethan Pasewald, who is on his third year of being on the team, said besides meeting in the garage it wasn’t much different for him to be part of the team last year.

The younger students in attendance listened to a brief presentation about the team before being able to operate the robots themselves. This year’s team projects were also on display.