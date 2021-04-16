Beaver Dam plans for in-person summer school

Beaver Dam will offer in-person learning for summer school enrichment and academic courses after a year in which COVID-19 pandemic precautions included a mix of in-person and virtual instruction.
“At this time, the plan is to adhere to the same health and safety protocols that we have had in place during the school year," said Ashley Jansma, Beaver Dam School District elementary summer school coordinator and associate principal of Prairie View Elementary.
The safety protocol includes masks, social distance, additional cleaning and sanitizing, as well as keeping students in cohorts.
“We will re-evaluate these protocols and practices as summer approaches and communicate any updates to families,” Jansma said. “Families have the opportunity to express interest in a virtual platform for summer school. The platform for this will depend on interest.”
Summer School will run June 14 until July 29, Monday through Thursday with a break Jul 4 to 10. Signup dates for the classes are approaching with April 30 the last day for elementary students and May 4 for the middle school students.
The district’s summer school program includes both academic and enrichment classes.
“The elementary enrichment program will run more like a camp this year versus students picking specific classes as they have in the past," Jansma said. “This structure allows for us to keep students in cohorts. We do think this is an exciting opportunity to try something new. Enrichment teachers will rotate to students.”
Students will have a variety of experiences ranging from foreign language/culture exploration, outdoor fitness, mindfulness, problem solving, obstacle courses, science experiments, nature walks, and arts and crafts.
“Principals and directors are preparing behind the scenes for how we can strategically support our summer academic teachers,” Jansma said. “We want to be intentional with our instructional strategies and the curricular resources we will use to support this work.”
Breakfast and lunch will be free for students who attend summer school.
“Our summer school teachers are looking forward to keeping our students active and engaged this summer,” Jansma said. “We hope to see many familiar faces.”