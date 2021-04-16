Beaver Dam plans for in-person summer school

Beaver Dam will offer in-person learning for summer school enrichment and academic courses after a year in which COVID-19 pandemic precautions included a mix of in-person and virtual instruction.

“At this time, the plan is to adhere to the same health and safety protocols that we have had in place during the school year," said Ashley Jansma, Beaver Dam School District elementary summer school coordinator and associate principal of Prairie View Elementary.

The safety protocol includes masks, social distance, additional cleaning and sanitizing, as well as keeping students in cohorts.

“We will re-evaluate these protocols and practices as summer approaches and communicate any updates to families,” Jansma said. “Families have the opportunity to express interest in a virtual platform for summer school. The platform for this will depend on interest.”

Summer School will run June 14 until July 29, Monday through Thursday with a break Jul 4 to 10. Signup dates for the classes are approaching with April 30 the last day for elementary students and May 4 for the middle school students.

The district’s summer school program includes both academic and enrichment classes.