Beaver Dam residents to see mill rate reduction for school taxes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Equalization aid, this is the general aid that the district receives from the state, is our largest single source of funding that we get,” Malkovich said.

There are local impacts on that state aid including property values and number of students in the district. Malkovich said that the district receive an 8.3 percent increase in equalized aid over the previous year.

There are several factors that went into the increase, however one was a state benefit to taxpayers, Malkovich said.

“The additional money they put in is essentially to break down the property taxes because it decreases the amount that we are able to levy, and we are getting it as equalization aid,” Malkovich said.

For property values, the district’s equalized valuation increased 8.53 percent from last year.

“It is a larger increase than we have seen in previous years,” Malkovich said.

School districts tend to have a majority of their budgets going to employee benefits and salaries and Beaver Dam is no different with about 73 percent of the budget going to those two categories.