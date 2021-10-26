Beaver Dam residents to see mill rate reduction for school taxes

The Beaver Dam Unified School Board approved on Monday the 2022-23 school district budget with a mill rate reduction from last year.
The mill rate for the 2020-21 school year is $8.29 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, a decrease from $8.99 for the current year.
The mill rate reflects only the school district portion of the property tax bill. State, county, city, technical schools and sanitary districts also make up tax bills.
The district enrollment, which includes summer school enrollment and third Friday of September numbers, continues to go down which led to a $601,000 declining enrollment deduction for the district, Director of Business Services Anne-Marie Malkovich said.
“We have slowly been on a decline over the years,” Malkovich said. “We had a larger than normal decline from last year to this year.”
The decline is average over three years which equals up to a rate of losing 60 FTE students.
In addition the district received other non-recurring exemptions which equaled to $1.4 million that increases the revenue limit this year.
Beaver Dam also is receiving high poverty aid, which is given to districts where at least 50 percent of the students qualify for free and reduce lunches. Malkovich said Beaver Dam last qualified for the high poverty aid in the 2016-17 school year. The district will get $185,000 for the next two school years.
“Equalization aid, this is the general aid that the district receives from the state, is our largest single source of funding that we get,” Malkovich said.
There are local impacts on that state aid including property values and number of students in the district. Malkovich said that the district receive an 8.3 percent increase in equalized aid over the previous year.
There are several factors that went into the increase, however one was a state benefit to taxpayers, Malkovich said.
“The additional money they put in is essentially to break down the property taxes because it decreases the amount that we are able to levy, and we are getting it as equalization aid,” Malkovich said.
For property values, the district’s equalized valuation increased 8.53 percent from last year.
“It is a larger increase than we have seen in previous years,” Malkovich said.
School districts tend to have a majority of their budgets going to employee benefits and salaries and Beaver Dam is no different with about 73 percent of the budget going to those two categories.
Malkovich said that the mill rate is lower than many neighboring districts as well as the state average which was $9.22 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value.