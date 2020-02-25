Beaver Dam robotics team trip to Japan canceled due to coronavirus concerns

A Beaver Dam Middle School robotics team that won a chance to compete in Japan will not get to travel there after the competition was cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus.

Beaver Dam High School teacher Melissa Hemling, who helps coach the team. said they found out Monday about the cancellation.

"The BDMS Robotics Team is excited that they earned a spot in the upcoming Japan Open Invitational in May,” Hemling said in an email Tuesday.

“We appreciate and are humbled by all the support we have received from the Beaver Dam community. Unfortunately, we found out late last night that the tournament will be canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. While we appreciate that the event organizers are taking safety concerns seriously, everyone on the team is very saddened and disappointed at the news. We are hoping that we will be reassigned to a different tournament in the upcoming weeks. We will keep everyone posted."

The group of nine middle school students earned an opportunity to attend the First Lego League Open International Japan 2020 competition after a good finish at the state competition in Waukesha earlier in the month.