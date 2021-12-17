Beaver Dam school administrative offices to move across the street

Beaver Dam School District will move its administrative offices next year, the Beaver Dam School Board was told at its meeting Monday.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Director of Business Services Anne-Marie Malkovich said the projects were being brought to the board early in anticipation of limited bidders and higher prices in 2022.

“We’ve already had some projects where prices after 2021 will go up. So if we can book those projects now, we can use the quotes we already have,” Malkovich said.

Projects include:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moving the tech hub to Beaver Dam High School

Razing the current Educational Service Center and creating green space

Renovating the ESC North (formally Don Smith Learning Academy) for administrative offices.

The district learned about structural issues for the current Educational Service Center building earlier in the year. The students who have been educated at the Don Smith Learning Academy were merged into Beaver Dam High School over the last several years.