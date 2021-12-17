Beaver Dam school administrative offices to move across the street

Beaver Dam School District will move its administrative offices next year, the Beaver Dam School Board was told at its meeting Monday.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Director of Business Services Anne-Marie Malkovich said the projects were being brought to the board early in anticipation of limited bidders and higher prices in 2022.
“We’ve already had some projects where prices after 2021 will go up. So if we can book those projects now, we can use the quotes we already have,” Malkovich said.
Projects include:
- Moving the tech hub to Beaver Dam High School
- Razing the current Educational Service Center and creating green space
- Renovating the ESC North (formally Don Smith Learning Academy) for administrative offices.
The district learned about structural issues for the current Educational Service Center building earlier in the year. The students who have been educated at the Don Smith Learning Academy were merged into Beaver Dam High School over the last several years.
"We have and will continue to support students that benefit from an alternative learning location through the use of the ESC," Superintendent Mark DiStefano said.
The plan is to do the exterior of ESC north and renovate what used to be the woodshop at ESC north into a classroom, Malkovich said. Most of that work is being done by district staff.
The recommended list of priority projects will cost around $850,000. The list includes the work on the ESC as well as HVAC and lighting upgrades at Prairie View Elementary School, cleaning all elementary HVAC ducts at all buildings and an update to one of the HVAC systems at the middle school that is beyond its life expectancy.
Other summer projects include technology upgrades in the auditorium and resurfacing the track.