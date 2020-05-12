Beaver Dam School Board approves new wage scale for educators

Beaver Dam’s School Board unanimously approved a new wage scale for teachers at a meeting Monday, when it approved a collective bargaining agreement with Beaver Dam Education Association.
Anne-Marie Malkovich, director of business services for the Beaver Dam Unified School District, spoke to the board over YouTube and said a compensation team comprised of three school board members, three administrators and five certified staff members was formed in November.
The compensation group will look at other incentives including the benefit package, but Malkovich said the priority was to look at how the pay scale could be revised to allow for annual raises.
Traditionally, teachers have been paid on “step and lane” salary schedules. The schedule allows teacher to earn raises based on experience as well as educational credits and degrees.
Betsy Ramsdale, the president of the Beaver Dam Education Association, spoke via phone at the start of the meeting during the public comment period.
“While we all agree that the work done so far has been beneficial, I am confident when I say the general feeling of our certified staff is that this salary schedule is not ready to be adopted, and will not meet your district goal to attract and retain qualified staff,” Ramsdale said. “After consideration of the positives and negatives, our resolution makes a specific request to not adopt the proposed salary schedule this evening, but to instead grant step and lane movement on the current salary schedule.”
Malkovich told the board that there was some tweaking to the new schedule including having starting teachers begin in the school district at $43,000 per year or a $1,000 more than what had been discussed as the starting rate in the past.
"If you are trying to attract a teacher, it is a very good starting rate," Malkovich said.
Currently the starting salary for Beaver Dam teachers is just below $40,000. With the new schedule, teachers will get an additional dollar amount for advanced degrees.
On key difference is that the new salary structure adds additional levels so the staff could make over $79,000 with the additional wage increases possible for the teachers.
There also is longevity stipends and teachers now will benefit from being registered as Nationally Board Certified.
Teachers will not see a decrease in their salary next year, and staff who have been in the district for at least eight years also will go up a level based on their experience with teachers at the end of the pay structure receiving a $1,000 stipends
As years go by the level movement will allow for bases wages to be changed as well without destroying the new pay structure.
“Not getting steps every year has been something that has been very challenging for the staff to accept, so the fact that there will be this annual movement is something that is very appealing,” Malkovich said.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education also approved increases equal to 1.81 percent based on the consumer price index for district staff.
