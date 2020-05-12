Beaver Dam School Board approves new wage scale for educators

Malkovich told the board that there was some tweaking to the new schedule including having starting teachers begin in the school district at $43,000 per year or a $1,000 more than what had been discussed as the starting rate in the past.

"If you are trying to attract a teacher, it is a very good starting rate," Malkovich said.

Currently the starting salary for Beaver Dam teachers is just below $40,000. With the new schedule, teachers will get an additional dollar amount for advanced degrees.

On key difference is that the new salary structure adds additional levels so the staff could make over $79,000 with the additional wage increases possible for the teachers.

There also is longevity stipends and teachers now will benefit from being registered as Nationally Board Certified.

Teachers will not see a decrease in their salary next year, and staff who have been in the district for at least eight years also will go up a level based on their experience with teachers at the end of the pay structure receiving a $1,000 stipends

As years go by the level movement will allow for bases wages to be changed as well without destroying the new pay structure.