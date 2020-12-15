 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam School Board will make appointment after member moves from district
comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam School Board will make appointment after member moves from district

{{featured_button_text}}

Laura Lerwick, who has served on the Beaver Dam Board of Education since 2012, resigned due to her family moving out of the school district.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam School Board President Chad Prieve said Monday that Lerwick’s husband accepted a new position outside of the school district.

The board of education will work through filling the vacancy over the next few weeks. Whoever is selected will serve on the board through April of 2022.

Laura Lerwick

Lerwick

 BEAVER DAM UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, Contributed
comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News