Beaver Dam School Board will make appointment after member moves from district

Laura Lerwick, who has served on the Beaver Dam Board of Education since 2012, resigned due to her family moving out of the school district.

Beaver Dam School Board President Chad Prieve said Monday that Lerwick’s husband accepted a new position outside of the school district.

The board of education will work through filling the vacancy over the next few weeks. Whoever is selected will serve on the board through April of 2022.