Beaver Dam school district accepts bid for South Beaver Dam Elementary School

Beaver Dam’s school board accepted a bid for South Beaver Dam Elementary School, which was closed by the school district following the 2019-20 school year.

The Beaver Dam Unified School Board of Education unanimously accepted the bid of $131,000 from Mike Zimmerman. Director of Business Services Anne-Marie Malkovich said Zimmerman’s bid was the higher of two bids that the district received for the property. Zimmerman will be able to take ownership of the building in September.

Malkovich did not say what the building may be used for in the future, but she did say the items in the school would most likely be used in Wilson and Jefferson Elementary schools.

Most of the students who had attended South Beaver Dam will be attending Jefferson Elementary School.

The building was built in 1959.

Jefferson Elementary is undergoing renovations to the school. The district borrowed $5 million in September that is being used for projects throughout the district. In addition to Jefferson, improvements are planned at Washington and Lincoln elementary schools during the spring and summer of 2021 and to Wilson and Prairie View elementary schools during the summer of 2022.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

