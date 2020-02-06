Beaver Dam School District celebrates Black History Month with choral fest

This year’s choral fest at Beaver Dam High School on Monday will feature almost 500 students from across the school district singing some of the all-time greats.

“Every year we have a different theme,” Beaver Dam Unified School District music instructor Teresa Ploch said.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Black History Month through Music” and will feature all the district chorus members from fourth to twelfth grades.

“It’s our 48th annual choral festival as well,” Ploch said.

It will be held in the field house at Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., beginning at 7 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Music would not be the same without African American artists,” Ploch said.

African American music gave musical artifacts such as blue notes, smears, scoops, riffs, call and response, improvisation and has influenced many different types of music.

The artists who will be featured are: Harry Belafonte, Lionel Hampton, Aretha Franklin, Pharrell Williams, Harry Belafonte, Michael Jackson, Duke Ellington, The Five Du-Tones and Bobby McFerrin.