Beaver Dam School District celebrates Black History Month with choral fest

This year’s choral fest at Beaver Dam High School on Monday will feature almost 500 students from across the school district singing some of the all-time greats.
“Every year we have a different theme,” Beaver Dam Unified School District music instructor Teresa Ploch said.
This year’s theme is “Celebrating Black History Month through Music” and will feature all the district chorus members from fourth to twelfth grades.
“It’s our 48th annual choral festival as well,” Ploch said.
It will be held in the field house at Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St., beginning at 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
“Music would not be the same without African American artists,” Ploch said.
African American music gave musical artifacts such as blue notes, smears, scoops, riffs, call and response, improvisation and has influenced many different types of music.
The artists who will be featured are: Harry Belafonte, Lionel Hampton, Aretha Franklin, Pharrell Williams, Harry Belafonte, Michael Jackson, Duke Ellington, The Five Du-Tones and Bobby McFerrin.
“The grand finale of the evening will be ‘Celebration’ by Kool and the Gang with 475 students performing,” Ploch said.
The directors for the groups performing are: Melissa Aschebrook, Rick LeFleur, Mark Lefeber, Ploch, Jennifer Priesgen and Maria Richards. Tonya Diggins and Lisa Weisensel will accompany the choirs.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.