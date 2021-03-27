Beaver Dam School District expects $1.46 million in stimulus funds

Beaver Dam Unified School District’s plans for the second round of the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund includes efforts to close learning gaps as well as a strategic plan to increase health and wellness in the buildings.
Beaver Dam Unified School District expects to receive $1.46 million in the second round of ESSER funding, Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction anticipates that application for the money will be available in April, and the district has until 2023 to use the grant.
The district has not finalized its detailed plan and budget for the grant because the portal for districts to submit a budget has not been opened for round two, Beaver Dam Unified School District director of business services Anne-Marie Malkovich said.
However, there are ways to help students.
“The pandemic has impacted learning for students throughout the state of Wisconsin and at all levels,” DiStefano said. “While we know that we have been fortunate in our ability to serve the majority of students through an in-person experience this year in Beaver Dam, we also know that there were lost opportunities during the mandated shut-down last year and 20% of our students and families remain online. It is important that we bolster what we can in short order to help set each student up for success.”
The money is expected to be used to increase staffing and student resources in targeted high-needs area to close learning gaps as well as to support strategic facility upgrades to support health and wellness like indoor air quality.
The district already received money during the first CARES Act Round 1 funding for elementary and secondary school emergency relief. The district received $367,251 in the first round with $14,251 going to private schools and $353,000 going to the district. The district’s funds were used for personal protective equipment and technology to support digital learning.
There is hope that efforts brought through the funds will benefit students in the future, Beaver Dam Unified School District director of business services Anne-Marie Malkovich said.
“We will follow funding guidelines established by the government and anticipate that we will have additional resources into 2023,” Malkovich said. “That said, we will monitor the availability of funds, as well as our need to modify internal budgets to provide the supports that most benefit our students.”