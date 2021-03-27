Beaver Dam School District expects $1.46 million in stimulus funds

Beaver Dam Unified School District’s plans for the second round of the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund includes efforts to close learning gaps as well as a strategic plan to increase health and wellness in the buildings.

Beaver Dam Unified School District expects to receive $1.46 million in the second round of ESSER funding, Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction anticipates that application for the money will be available in April, and the district has until 2023 to use the grant.

The district has not finalized its detailed plan and budget for the grant because the portal for districts to submit a budget has not been opened for round two, Beaver Dam Unified School District director of business services Anne-Marie Malkovich said.

However, there are ways to help students.

