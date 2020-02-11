Beaver Dam School District prepares for summer school

The mounds of snow may make people believe winter will never end, but Beaver Dam Unified School District is already planning summer school offerings.
Summer School Coordinator Ashley Jansma told the school board Monday, information about courses will go out in late March, but some plans have been finalized.
Elementary students will go to Prairie View Elementary School for sessions between 8:35 a.m. and 12:35 p.m, Monday through Thursday with Fridays off.
“The proposed site of Prairie View was determined based off of space, climate control, resources. Transportation and food service,” Jansma said.
The dates for summer school will be June 15 to July 30 with a week off July 6 to 9. Jansma said that gives families and staff time to travel and when classes were scheduled that week in the past, there were increases in student absences.
“We will continue to work with Johnson Bus Company on shuttle stops for transporting students to and from summer school,” Jansma said. “We will also offer and provide busing to students who are enrolled in remedial/teacher recommended courses.”
Lunches will be provided through the USDA Summer Food Service Program with Taher compiling the meals Jansma said. There will no charge for summer school except for a small fee for material costs in some enrichment courses. Fees are waived for children who qualify for free and reduced lunch.
Jansma said they are projecting to have 659 students in the elementary school, 89 students in the middle school and 337 students at the high school level.
It is about one-third of the students who attend school during the school year.
There were 3,465 students in their seats on the third Friday in January, which is a decrease of 43 students from last year.
“Beaver Dam Middle School will continue to offer a variety of classes that include both enrichment and remedial classes,” Jansma said. “This year we will be offering students the ability to take three different classes a day compared to the two last year. Each class will be held for 75 minutes. Our remedial classes will run for the entire six weeks while our enrichment classes will be offered in three-week time frames and set up either in the first session (June 16 to July 2) or the second session (July 13 to 30).
The classes at Beaver Dam High School will allow students to utilize online/virtual options for credit recovery and a few classes will be delivered in a classroom setting with a teacher. The classes will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Don Smith Learning Academy courses will run June 3 to 16 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.