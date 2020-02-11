Beaver Dam School District prepares for summer school

Jansma said they are projecting to have 659 students in the elementary school, 89 students in the middle school and 337 students at the high school level.

It is about one-third of the students who attend school during the school year.

There were 3,465 students in their seats on the third Friday in January, which is a decrease of 43 students from last year.

“Beaver Dam Middle School will continue to offer a variety of classes that include both enrichment and remedial classes,” Jansma said. “This year we will be offering students the ability to take three different classes a day compared to the two last year. Each class will be held for 75 minutes. Our remedial classes will run for the entire six weeks while our enrichment classes will be offered in three-week time frames and set up either in the first session (June 16 to July 2) or the second session (July 13 to 30).

The classes at Beaver Dam High School will allow students to utilize online/virtual options for credit recovery and a few classes will be delivered in a classroom setting with a teacher. The classes will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Don Smith Learning Academy courses will run June 3 to 16 from 8 a.m. to noon.

