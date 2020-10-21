Beaver Dam School home meal program adds weekend meals

Children in Beaver Dam will get the chance to have free breakfast and lunches on weekends thanks to an expansion in the program that has provided meals on weekdays to the students in the district while they were not in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are continuing to pass out meals to all the families who come for free meals for their kids, but we are starting up weekend meals as well,” said Stephanie Young, food service director for the Beaver Dam Unified School District and Taher Food Service.

Young said the weekday meals are distributed Wednesdays starting at 4 p.m. with vehicles streaming through the high school parking lot at 500 Gould St. to pick up the breakfast and lunches for a week for those 18 and under. Distribution runs until 5:30 p.m.

The weekday breakfast and lunch meals will be handed out similarly but on Fridays from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District benefits from reimbursement for every meal that is distributed, Young said. U.S. Department of Agriculture has allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the school year.