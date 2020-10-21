Beaver Dam School home meal program adds weekend meals

Children in Beaver Dam will get the chance to have free breakfast and lunches on weekends thanks to an expansion in the program that has provided meals on weekdays to the students in the district while they were not in school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are continuing to pass out meals to all the families who come for free meals for their kids, but we are starting up weekend meals as well,” said Stephanie Young, food service director for the Beaver Dam Unified School District and Taher Food Service.
Young said the weekday meals are distributed Wednesdays starting at 4 p.m. with vehicles streaming through the high school parking lot at 500 Gould St. to pick up the breakfast and lunches for a week for those 18 and under. Distribution runs until 5:30 p.m.
The weekday breakfast and lunch meals will be handed out similarly but on Fridays from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District benefits from reimbursement for every meal that is distributed, Young said. U.S. Department of Agriculture has allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children into the school year.
While the schools are in session, students who attend classes in the district buildings are given meals for free. Students in the hybrid classes are offered the meals on days when they are not in the building, and the virtual students along with children who are not school aged yet are offered the meals for the five weekdays on Wednesdays. The weekend meals will be offered to all children 18 and under.
“We try to make the meals easy so kids can warm them up if the parents are not home with them,” Young said.
Parents are being asked to sign up for the meals on a form that can be accessed at the Beaver Dam Unified School District website at bdusd.org. The meal order form can be accessed off of the free meal info link. Children do not have to come along for the pick-up, but families should provide the last name. Young said that way they know how many meals to prepare.
With students not in school this week, Young said they needed 520 meals, which is about 300 more than is provided during weeks when students are in session.
Students who are attending in person school are scheduled to return Oct. 26.
