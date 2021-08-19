Protesters rally against mask mandate at Beaver Dam School District office

About 40 people, many of them children, gathered in front of the Beaver Dam Unified District Educational Service Center on Thursday afternoon to protest the mask mandate approved for the start of the school year.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education passed a rule that a mask or face covering should be used by students and staffs starting on Sept. 1, the first day of school in Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam was the second district in the area to approve a mask mandate. Columbus School District, which begins classes on Monday, also is requiring masks. Other school districts such as Dodgeland, Horicon, Mayville and Waupun, are letting students make a choice if they were masks.

“Other cities in the area have went pro-choice,” said Naddy Breuer said, who organized the protest.

Many of the parents attended the special meeting on Monday when the board approved children wearing the masks in a 6 to 3 vote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gannine Morris, who attended the protest with her husband Justin and their two children, said that they homeschooled their children last school year, but they were hoping their children would be able to return to school before the mandate.