Beaver Dam Unified School District was listed as meeting expectations on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report card for state school districts.
Other area school districts to meet expectations were Columbus, Cambria Friesland, Dodgeland, Mayville and Waupun. Fall River, Horicon and Randolph were listed as exceeding expectations.
“We feel that our gains have come from making adjustments to our curriculum and instructional practices at all grade levels,” Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel said. “The hard work and dedication from our staff makes all the difference as they have truly embraced analyzing student data and monitoring our students individually to make instructional adjustments to meet the needs for improvement. We also provide time for targeted practice for all students in grades K-8.
According to a press release from the Department of Instruction, 87 percent of rated schools in the state met or exceeded expectations as did 96 percent of the state’s 421 public school districts for the 2018-19 school year.
“We are pleased with the results that we are seeing and are continuing to align our curriculum and refine instructional practices to meet the needs of all learners,” Appel said. “We are currently undergoing revisions of our schedules at the middle school and high school levels that will better allow us to implement more interventions and enrichment for our students at every level as well as provide for more collaboration time for staff. Sound daily instructional practices are foundational for continually improving student performance on these exams as well as preparing students for college and careers.”
Scores on the state report card are calculated in four priority areas: student achievement; school growth; closing gaps between student groups; and measures of students being on-track for post-secondary readiness, which includes graduation and attendance rates, third-grade English language arts achievement, and eighth-grade mathematics achievement. Report cards provide a snapshot of performance across the four priority areas and can be used to target improvement efforts, according to the DPI press release.
Beaver Dam Unified School District as a whole received a grade of meets expectations, with Lincoln Elementary significantly exceeding expectation. Schools exceeding expectations were Prairie View Elementary, South Beaver Dam Elementary and Wilson Elementary. Beaver Dam High School and Washington Elementary were listed as meeting expectations while Jefferson Elementary and Beaver Dam Middle School were listed as meeting few expectations.
You have free articles remaining.
“The District and School Report Cards are designed as measuring sticks, so to speak,” Beaver Dam Unified School District director of teaching and learning Sandra David said. “They help us better understand how we are doing relative to the Wisconsin benchmarks. As we look at our overall score, our district is meeting the state expectations. When we look a little deeper, we have additional areas to celebrate. We must capitalize on these areas. Keeping in mind that education is more than the scores on a report card; students learn at home, in the classroom, the auditorium, and on athletic fields; with that said, we recognize there are areas that need our focus.”
There has been movement in the district to improve the performance of all the students in the district.
Ready Math started this fall as a new K-8th grade mathematics program in Beaver Dam schools, David said.
“We also started iReady Assessments K-8th in both math and (English Language Arts). iReady is an online benchmarking assessment system to help us identify individual students’ needs as well as identify instructional weaknesses three times a year. This allows us to intervene and adjust in real time.”
“Currently, we are examining the alignment between the Wisconsin State Academic Standards and our English Language Arts performance and instruction,” Davis said. “We are taking a hard look at the materials, resources, and classroom instruction k-12th. The alignment between what is taught must be tightly aligned with the state standards and state assessments.”
To find out more about individual district or school grades on the report cards, visit https://dpi.wi.gov/accountability/report-cards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)