Beaver Dam Schools choose new school bus company

Beaver Dam School Board chose a new bus company on Monday to transfer students between home and school for the 2021-22 school year.

The board unanimously approved Badger Bus to serve the district for the 2021-22 school year and 2022-23 school year with a possible one year extension.

The school district is currently working with Johnson School Bus, which was one of four companies to bid for the contract with district along with Lamers Bus Lines and Go Riteway. The current year’s transportation cost is $1.5 million, district director of business services Anne-Marie Malkovich said.

“All four vendors are reputable, highly-qualified transportation companies that serve school districts in the area of Wisconsin,” Malkovich said. “Many aspects of the proposals were similar, except for cost. However, the team decided the cost should not be the one deciding factor in the selection process.”

All four companies had good points including safety and bus maintenance plans, driver training programs and use of technology, Malkovich said.

“Based on customer service, community involvement, specific driver training, and feedback from districts, the team narrowed the field to two companies,” Malkovich said. “Based on cost, the team then selected Badger Bus.”