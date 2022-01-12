Beaver Dam Schools could reduce staff quarantine after COVID diagnosis

The Beaver Dam School Board unanimously approved allowing school district administrators to decide when staff can return to school after a COFVID-19 infection.

Under the decision approved Monday, administration could allow staff to return five days after a COVID infection if they wear a mask five additional days. The decision could be implemented with no further school board input and would be made based on the need to continue school operations.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said number of COVID cases in and around the school district boundaries has doubled in the past month.

“All the hospitalizations they are tracking are very high,” DiStefano said. “Patients in ICU is higher than anyone would like, but they are categorizing it as 'no significant change.'”

Percent positive cases for the district has been rising, DiStefano said.