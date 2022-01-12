 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam Schools could reduce staff quarantine after COVID diagnosis
0 Comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam Schools could reduce staff quarantine after COVID diagnosis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam School Board unanimously approved allowing school district administrators to decide when staff can return to school after a COFVID-19 infection.

The Beaver Dam High School Wind Ensemble concludes Wednesday's holiday band concert by performing "Sleigh Ride."

Under the decision approved Monday, administration could allow staff to return five days after a COVID infection if they wear a mask five additional days. The decision could be implemented with no further school board input and would be made based on the need to continue school operations.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said number of COVID cases in and around the school district boundaries has doubled in the past month.

“All the hospitalizations they are tracking are very high,” DiStefano said. “Patients in ICU is higher than anyone would like, but they are categorizing it as 'no significant change.'”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Percent positive cases for the district has been rising, DiStefano said.

DiStefano said he expects school specific recommendations to be released about quarantining and isolation after a COVID diagnosis or that of a family member. The district has essentially have a 10-day quarantine period for people who test positive with COVID or have close contact with family members who are positive, DiStefano said.

“I know people are aware that new protocols came out," DiStefano said.

While some districts right away went to the five by five protocol, where people are out for five days and can return wearing a mask for the following five days, many are waiting for more information.

“We will continue to monitor different context specifically related to schools,” DiStefano said.

DiStefano asked for the five by five protocol for staff if with more context from the CDC or if there is a desperate need for staffing of the buildings.

Mark DiStefano mug

DiStefano 

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baraboo school district to implement achievement program
Education

Baraboo school district to implement achievement program

The Baraboo School District is in the process of implementing Advancement Via Individual Determination, or AVID, a nonprofit geared at bridging student opportunity gaps. By the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, the district plans to have the program fully implemented.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News