Beaver Dam Schools look at modifications to quarantine and summer masking

The Beaver Dam Unified School Board of Education approved changes in protocols the staff and student have been living under for the last school year including a change of quarantine length with a negative test result and modified masking starting this summer.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said Dodge County remains in the Phase 2 level, but those living in the district boundaries have had relatively stable levels of infection and had an average daily increase of 1.86 as of Friday.
Over the last month there was a rise in quarantines in the district, but the number of cases for students have remained low, DiStefano said. Currently a student who is not vaccinated and is exposed with COVID must be quarantined for 14 days.
The school board unanimously approved allowing students to return after 10-days with a negative PCR test. A polymerase chain reaction test analyzes a sample to see if it contains a genetic material from the virus.
“This could allow students to return sooner and miss less school and miss less school activity experiences,” DiStefano said.
Mask use will be required through the end of the school year, but the board approved moving to a modified masking model as early as June 14.
DiStefano said this will allow flexibility during summer school for students to remove masks while they are indoors but can socially distance. However the masks would definitely be required in other areas including riding buses, entering and exiting schools.
There is talk among all the districts in Dodge County to move toward a modified mask model, DiStefano said, while two districts, Hustisford and Herman Neosho and Rubicon School Districts have already moved to the modified mask model.
In other news, the board of education certified the list of graduates. There are 34 students at Don Smith Learning Academy and 220 graduates at Beaver Dam High School who were approved for graduation. The high school students will end the school year with prom on Saturday. Beaver Dam Senior Awards Night on May 19, Beaver Dam High School’s graduation on May 28 and Don Smith Learning Academy on June 2.