Beaver Dam Schools look at modifications to quarantine and summer masking

The Beaver Dam Unified School Board of Education approved changes in protocols the staff and student have been living under for the last school year including a change of quarantine length with a negative test result and modified masking starting this summer.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said Dodge County remains in the Phase 2 level, but those living in the district boundaries have had relatively stable levels of infection and had an average daily increase of 1.86 as of Friday.

Over the last month there was a rise in quarantines in the district, but the number of cases for students have remained low, DiStefano said. Currently a student who is not vaccinated and is exposed with COVID must be quarantined for 14 days.

The school board unanimously approved allowing students to return after 10-days with a negative PCR test. A polymerase chain reaction test analyzes a sample to see if it contains a genetic material from the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This could allow students to return sooner and miss less school and miss less school activity experiences,” DiStefano said.

Mask use will be required through the end of the school year, but the board approved moving to a modified masking model as early as June 14.