Beaver Dam schools look at the opportunity for students to attend in person classes

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano laid out the options for restarting school this fall in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Families will be able to choose attending school in person or utilizing a “robust” virtual program.
“Families can choose one of the two models,” DiStefano said. “We call it robust because while what we offered in the spring we are pleased with that we know we can move forward and do better.”
“The virtual program will include more daily contact and opportunities to stream in but remain flexible for families,” DiStefano said.
Families will be able to register in early August for the in person or robust virtual option, DiStefano said.
The full plan for return to school will be available on the district’s website on Tuesday.
“The goal was to develop a plan for the students, staff and families for the opportunity of in person teaching as much as possible with the flexibility to shift when needed,” DiStefano said.
Students and staff arriving in the schools for in person lessons will go through daily self-health checks where to monitor themselves for COVID -19 symptoms and utilize masks as much as possible in the buildings.
DiStefano said at the bare minimum staff and students will be given two reusable masks to wear while in the buildings. Visitors will be asked not to drop by the building and if required to be there will need to wear a mask as well.
There will be barriers and increased sanitation stations, DiStefano said. There will be physical distancing and items will be moved out of the rooms to make sure students are seated at a distance. Water fountains will not be used, and they will have medically isolated rooms in all school buildings.
Other adjustments include increased cleaning and adjustments to the air flow in the building and possibly traffic patterns. DiStefano said there will be no field trips and few mass gatherings in the schools.
Masks will be required on busses. DiStefano said they are encouraging parents to transport their children themselves if they are able in order to have fewer people on busses.
Food service will be grab and go items or delivery to the students with prepackaged meals. There will be physical distancing during meals.
DiStefano said with seven more weeks before school begins, there may be additional plans if the virus gets worse in Dodge County.
One option is students to utilize a hybrid model where they are only in school two days a week and broken up in two separate groups with three days learning online. Wednesday would be used as a cleaning day between the two groups of students.
In a worst case scenario, students would have to go online again, DiStefano said, but there might be other options. Learning might be handled differently for different age groups for the district including having younger grades in the schools while having the older students learn virtually if needed.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
