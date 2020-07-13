Beaver Dam schools look at the opportunity for students to attend in person classes

DiStefano said at the bare minimum staff and students will be given two reusable masks to wear while in the buildings. Visitors will be asked not to drop by the building and if required to be there will need to wear a mask as well.

There will be barriers and increased sanitation stations, DiStefano said. There will be physical distancing and items will be moved out of the rooms to make sure students are seated at a distance. Water fountains will not be used, and they will have medically isolated rooms in all school buildings.

Other adjustments include increased cleaning and adjustments to the air flow in the building and possibly traffic patterns. DiStefano said there will be no field trips and few mass gatherings in the schools.

Masks will be required on busses. DiStefano said they are encouraging parents to transport their children themselves if they are able in order to have fewer people on busses.

Food service will be grab and go items or delivery to the students with prepackaged meals. There will be physical distancing during meals.

DiStefano said with seven more weeks before school begins, there may be additional plans if the virus gets worse in Dodge County.