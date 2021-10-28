Beaver Dam schools may add additional police officer

A long standing partnership between the Beaver Dam Unified School District and the Beaver Dam Police Department may be expanded soon if a school resource officer is added to Beaver Dam elementary schools.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education approved adding the addition position during its meeting on Monday. The officer will be working 60 percent out of the schools and 40 percent for the city of Beaver Dam if the city approves the agreement.

The Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission has already approved the agreement, Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said.

The final approval for the city will be with the full council on Nov. 15 along with the whole budget, Kreuziger said.

“Our district has a longstanding, high quality relationship with all of our local law enforcement agencies,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “The school resource officer program with the Beaver Dam Police Department has been an important part of not only promoting safety throughout the schools, but also building positive relationships with students and families.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program has been ongoing at Beaver Dam High School since the late 1980s with a position being added at the Beaver Dam Middle School and elementary schools in 2012.