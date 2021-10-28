Beaver Dam schools may add additional police officer

A long standing partnership between the Beaver Dam Unified School District and the Beaver Dam Police Department may be expanded soon if a school resource officer is added to Beaver Dam elementary schools.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education approved adding the addition position during its meeting on Monday. The officer will be working 60 percent out of the schools and 40 percent for the city of Beaver Dam if the city approves the agreement.
The Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission has already approved the agreement, Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said.
The final approval for the city will be with the full council on Nov. 15 along with the whole budget, Kreuziger said.
“Our district has a longstanding, high quality relationship with all of our local law enforcement agencies,” Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said. “The school resource officer program with the Beaver Dam Police Department has been an important part of not only promoting safety throughout the schools, but also building positive relationships with students and families.”
The program has been ongoing at Beaver Dam High School since the late 1980s with a position being added at the Beaver Dam Middle School and elementary schools in 2012.
Beaver Dam Police Officer Tony Karel works out of Beaver Dam High School and Beaver Dam Police Officer Lisa Dake Jones works out the Beaver Dam Middle School and elementary schools.
Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said that the position will be rotating among the five district grade schools.
“The goal of the position is to function as a liaison between the Beaver Dam Police Department and the schools, teachers, students, and other agencies,” Kreuziger said. “The SRO will support and maintain a positive educational environment, while respecting the rights of students and improving the overall school climate.”
Waupun School District and Horicon School District each have one school resource officer.
“We started our SRO position in Horicon last year,” Horicon School District Superintendent Rich Appel said. “He is K-12 grade district wide and also works with the Parochial school in town as well on occasion. This program is a partnership with the city of Horicon and is partially funded by a grant that was received.”
Columbus School District, Dodgeland School District, Fall River School District and Mayville School District do not use the program.