Beaver Dam schools may begin Aug. 29 for the 2022-23 school year

Beaver Dam Unified School District is considering starting the 2022-23 school year a few days early to help make up any the negative impacts the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused.

Beaver Dam School Board unanimously approved asking the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for a waiver allowing the school district to start early.

Superintendent Mark DiStefano said the alternate calendar would have the students starting Aug. 29, 2022.

“This does not guarantee that the DPI will approve the change,” DiStefano said.

If the Wisconsin DPI does not approve the change for the calendar, DiStefano said the traditional calendar with the Sept. 1 start date would then be used.

School board member Joanne Tyjeski said the possible change means the school year will start with a full five days instead of a shortened two-day week.

The calendar does not make changes to the winter break, spring break, DiStefano said.

DiStefano said the district should find out this summer if the DPI accepts the waiver.