Beaver Dam Schools to go virtual for the week after Thanksgiving break

Students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District will have virtual classes the week after Thanksgiving break.

The students will have classes online the week of Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said that Dodge County Public Health continues to work with area school districts. Currently, DiStefano said he has been monitoring the seven census tracks for COVID-19 for the Beaver Dam Unified School has increased 4 percent.

Beaver Dam Schools have 4K to fifth grade students attending classes in person and 6th through 12th with hybrid classes. Several families do have classes virtual.

The Beaver Dam Unified School District approved the change for virtual learning for the week during its meeting on Monday.

DiStefano said they know there are additional risks for students following Thanksgiving with families getting together. The break from in-person learning could help the district to avoid a bigger problem with having students come back asymptomatic if they come in contact with COVID.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We know there could be increased cases, but we want to give time to allow things to present themselves,” DiStefano said.