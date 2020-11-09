Beaver Dam Schools to go virtual for the week after Thanksgiving break

Students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District will have virtual classes the week after Thanksgiving break.
The students will have classes online the week of Nov. 30 and Dec. 4. Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said that Dodge County Public Health continues to work with area school districts. Currently, DiStefano said he has been monitoring the seven census tracks for COVID-19 for the Beaver Dam Unified School has increased 4 percent.
Beaver Dam Schools have 4K to fifth grade students attending classes in person and 6th through 12th with hybrid classes. Several families do have classes virtual.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District approved the change for virtual learning for the week during its meeting on Monday.
DiStefano said they know there are additional risks for students following Thanksgiving with families getting together. The break from in-person learning could help the district to avoid a bigger problem with having students come back asymptomatic if they come in contact with COVID.
“We know there could be increased cases, but we want to give time to allow things to present themselves,” DiStefano said.
If symptoms do present themselves or if someone tests positive for COVID, DiStefano said the hope is the student will be kept out of school until they can safely return.
DiStefano said the district wants to be extra cautious.
“Based on our size and the region we are in, we have offered as much or more in-person opportunities than anyone,” DiStefano said.
The cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and DiStefano said if that doesn’t change it will become increasingly difficult to keep schools open for in-person learning.
Many local schools have scheduled breaks for in-person learning. Waupun School District, with all schools going virtual except SAGES in Fox Lake, will return to in person classes on Nov. 16. Horicon Schools will return to in person classes on Nov. 20. Middle school students at Dodgeland School in Juneau will return to school Nov. 30. Dodgeland students have off the week of Nov. 23 through 27.
