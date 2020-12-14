Beaver Dam Schools to have virtual week following holiday break

Students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District will have virtual classes the week after the holiday break.
The students will have no school during a holiday break Dec. 24 to Jan. 3. Classes will be held virtually from Jan. 4 to 8 with the students returning to in-person learning at school Jan. 11.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Board approved the change during its meeting Monday.
It will be the second virtual-learning break this school year intended to prevent a surge of COVI-19 cases following a holiday. The students went virtual following the Thanksgiving holiday.
“The original thought following Thanksgiving was hopeful, but the data would suggest it did provide a benefit,” DiStefano said.
DiStefano said there is a downward trend in positive cases.
“It is something to be optimistic about, but not to be overly optimistic,” DiStefano said.
The district remains in Option B with the kindergarten through fifth grade students attending class in person and grades 6 to 12 attending a hybrid of in-person and virtual classes.
“Cases and quarantines impacting the school district have stabilized over the past few weeks and there are early trends of an overall decrease,” Superintendent Mark DiStefano said.
The board also approved maintaining the current quarantine protocols and sustain the 14-day quarantine for close contacts through the end of the first semester.
The distirct also is considering allowing some audience for athletic or extra curricular events
DiStefano said around Jan. 11 the district hopes to allow limited audience attendance from the student athlete's household.
“Starting very conservatively in how many people we are allowing,” DiStefano said.
The district may start to allow outside groups to use indoor school facilities in February and hopes to offer more in school opportunities for hybrid students in the future if COVID-19 cases continue to decline.
