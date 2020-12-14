Beaver Dam Schools to have virtual week following holiday break

Students in the Beaver Dam Unified School District will have virtual classes the week after the holiday break.

The students will have no school during a holiday break Dec. 24 to Jan. 3. Classes will be held virtually from Jan. 4 to 8 with the students returning to in-person learning at school Jan. 11.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Board approved the change during its meeting Monday.

It will be the second virtual-learning break this school year intended to prevent a surge of COVI-19 cases following a holiday. The students went virtual following the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The original thought following Thanksgiving was hopeful, but the data would suggest it did provide a benefit,” DiStefano said.

DiStefano said there is a downward trend in positive cases.

“It is something to be optimistic about, but not to be overly optimistic,” DiStefano said.

The district remains in Option B with the kindergarten through fifth grade students attending class in person and grades 6 to 12 attending a hybrid of in-person and virtual classes.