Beaver Dam secondary students return to in person schedule

Beaver Dam High School and Middle School returned closer to a normal schedule Monday as the district did away with the cohort program and has students returning to school four days a week for the rest of the school year.

Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said students in kindergarten through fifth grade have been attending in person classes since the beginning of the school year.

“The shift to bringing in both cohorts and having more students in-person impacts 6-12 specifically,” DiStefano said.

Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education approved having sixth through 12th grade students to attend in person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on Jan. 11.

“Today went very well,” DiStefano said. “We will continue to make adjustments as needed to continually improve the design of our instructional environment to support more students in the school at the middle and high school. Building leaders are working with and seeking continual feedback from staff to be sure we are on top of everything we can be.”

DiStefano said students and staff will continue to use precautions, and there were many changes made to help create safer environments in the buildings.