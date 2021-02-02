Beaver Dam secondary students return to in person schedule

Beaver Dam High School and Middle School returned closer to a normal schedule Monday as the district did away with the cohort program and has students returning to school four days a week for the rest of the school year.
Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said students in kindergarten through fifth grade have been attending in person classes since the beginning of the school year.
“The shift to bringing in both cohorts and having more students in-person impacts 6-12 specifically,” DiStefano said.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education approved having sixth through 12th grade students to attend in person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on Jan. 11.
“Today went very well,” DiStefano said. “We will continue to make adjustments as needed to continually improve the design of our instructional environment to support more students in the school at the middle and high school. Building leaders are working with and seeking continual feedback from staff to be sure we are on top of everything we can be.”
DiStefano said students and staff will continue to use precautions, and there were many changes made to help create safer environments in the buildings.
“Our teams at both schools worked very hard to review class sizes, adjust furnishings and add barriers in designated classrooms where distancing is more challenging,” DiStefano said. “We have also adjusted lunchroom spaces, furnishing, and logistics to support spacing efforts. Finally, we adjusted some of our staffing in our buildings and grounds department to increased clearing and sanitation even further throughout the school day.”
Parents are asked to continue to monitor their children’s health and keep them at home if they have symptoms. DiStefano said that promoting good hygiene and handwashing is also important.
Beaver Dam Unified School District will continue to require masks in the district buildings regardless of any legislative action that may overturn the Governor’s mask order.
“Health officials continue to recommend and support masking and we know that it has helped us sustain in-person education as long and effectively as we have,” DiStefano said.
Families still have the option to take in person classes, DiStefano said. As of Monday, 17 percent of the students in grade school, 23 percent of the students at the middle school, 27 percent of the students at the high school and 7 percent of the students at Don Smith Learning Academy were taking classes virtually.